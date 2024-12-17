Ilaiyaraaja temple clip sparks charges of casteism, maestro denies allegations

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A viral video of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja being stopped from entering the Artha Mandapam, a path leading to the sanctum sanctorum of the Srivilliputhur Aandal temple, sparked strong debates on social media on Sunday with many users alleging that the musical genius was prevented from entering the ‘mandapam’ because of his caste.

The video shows him worshipping the deity from outside the ‘mandapam’ and later being offered temple honours by the priests.

Reacting to the controversy, Ilaiyaraaja, in a post on X on Monday evening, called the allegations false and requested people not to believe in such rumours. “I am a person who does not compromise on self-respect at any time or place,” the maestro posted on his official X account.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Ilaiyaraaja visited the temple before attending the release of his composition Divya Pasuram. The maestro was welcomed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) officials, and along with a few priests he visited the temple’s nandavanam, Periya Perumal shrine, and Andal sanctum.

Responding to the issue, K Chelladurai, Joint Commissioner of HR & CE, Madurai, clarified that as per the customary practice prevailing in the temple, no person other than priests, abbots, and jeeyars are allowed inside the Artha Mandapam and beyond. “When Ilaiyaraaja and Thirathandi Shriman Narayana Chinna Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamigal tried to enter the Artha Mandapam, the maestro was told that the deity can be worshipped in front of the mandapa to which he agreed,” Chelladurai said.