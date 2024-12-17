Minister E V Velu inspects development works in Madurai

MADURAI: There is no need for DMK or me to pressure VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on recent issues, said Minister of Public Works EV Velu during a media interaction after inspecting ongoing works in the Goripalayam flyover in Madurai on Monday.



Responding to a question about Aadhav Arjuna's statement, the minister said, "I know Thol Thirumavalavan since 2001, and from when he was seated next to me in the Assembly, he has been a good friend with vast knowledge on politics. Neither me nor DMK has to put any pressure on the VCK leader as it is not needed."



Further speaking about the ongoing developments in Madurai, the minister said that various development works are planned at the Kalaignar Centenary Library. An open-air hall is to be constructed at an estimated of Rs 10 crore, a DPR for the project is sent for approval. Similarly, a separate hall will be set up for readers.



Later, speaking about the flyover construction, the minister added that the Apollo Junction Road flyover construction is 32% complete and the Goripalayam flyover work is 25% complete. All works are expected to be complete within the contract period and will be in use by the end of 2025.



EV Velu added that Tamil Nadu has 66,000 km of roads under the highways department. Road maintenance works are being carried out as per requirement by the department. An app called Namma Salai has been implemented for public to raise their complaints about damages on the roads. The minister assured action will be taken and resolved within 48 hours.