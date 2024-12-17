Minor among three held for running unlicenced tattoo shop, performing tongue-split surgery in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Two men and a juvenile were arrested on Sunday night for running a tattoo shop without a license and allegedly putting people’s lives in danger by performing tongue-split surgery on their customers.

S Hariharan (25), from Venice street in Chinthamani in Tiruchy, performed a tongue-split surgery on his friend V Jayaraman (24) from Thiruverumbur. He recorded the procedure and posted it on Instagram, which went viral. An inspection from the corporation’s health team revealed that Hariharan was using unauthorised surgical equipment without any medical qualification.

Based on a complaint, Fort police arrested Hariharan, his friend Jayaraman and a juvenile under various sections, including JJ Act. The juvenile later came out on bail. They also sealed the shop. It was found that Hariharan has been running Alien Emo Tattoo Studio on Melachinthamani Road for over a year. Seven months ago, he got the tongue-split tattoo from Mumbai.

“He earns around Rs 3 lakh per month,” City Health Officer Dr Vijay Chandran said.