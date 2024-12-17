ONOP is BJP’s bid to bring in president-type government: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating the DMK’s stand that the BJP-led union government’s ‘One Nation One Poll’ proposal is not suitable for the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday alleged that the centre seeks to push the bill with the ulterior motive of conducting a presidential form of election, against the spirit of the constitution.

“The proposed bill, if passed and implemented, will remove the legal checks and balances put in place in the form of periodic elections, by the framers of our great constitution, to prevent the country from slipping into anarchy and totalitarianism. Also, state elections would lose their political significance and regional sentiments, and diversity would be destroyed,” the CM pointed out in a post on X, referring to an article written by senior lawyer Gautam Bhatia.

Pointing out that the BJP lacks the majority to pass the critical legislation that “threatens to alter India’s polity forever”, the chief minister said, “Yet, a brazen attempt is being made to settle scores and deflect attention from the BJP’s failures to address core issues affecting the country’s progress. All democratic forces must unite and fight tooth and nail against this abomination imposed in the garb of electoral reform, to save India, its diversity and the constitution.”