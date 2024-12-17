Protest in Madurai as Pocso accused gets anticipatory bail sans victim’s knowledge

MADURAI: After a Pocso case accused was granted anticipatory bail allegedly because the police failed to alert the victim in a timely manner, and there was no challenge from the government counsel during the hearing, members of the Tamil Nadu Pengal Sangam (TNPS) staged a protest in Madurai on Monday.

The association’s state secretary B Nivedha, the temporary teacher at a government school was booked by the Usilampatti all women police station for allegedly sexually abusing a girl student, on December 4.

However, he got anticipatory bail within days. “The victim was not alerted when the bail petition was moved in the court. The government counsel did not challenge the bail that day. The school authorities who supported the accused should also be made party to the case,” she demanded.

A senior police official said he was not sure whether the victim was alerted about the bail petition moved in the court. The official also assured to initiate action.