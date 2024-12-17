Rain threat: Health officials in Tenkasi shift 100 pregnant women to hospitals

TENKASI: In wake of heavy rain over the past few days, health officials in Tenkasi shifted over 100 pregnant women who neared their due date at various government hospitals, successfully performing nearly 60 deliveries. Among these, two significant C-section deliveries were carried out by Joint Director of Health Services (Tenkasi) Dr P Premalatha at Shengottai government hospital on Friday.

“Relentless rain on December 13 caused severe flooding in Shengottai, isolating the town and disrupting power supply. Amid the chaos, Dr Premalatha visited the Shengottai government hospital to inspect the building’s stability and address water leakage concerns.

During her visit, she noticed two pregnant women, Kalaiselvi (26) and Manimegalai (33), experiencing labour pain. With road access to Tenkasi blocked due to floods, transferring the patients to the Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) was not an option. Dr Premalatha, an obstetrician and gynecologist, successfully performed the cesarean deliveries,” said health officials.

“Manimegalai required an emergency cesarean due to low amniotic fluid levels and decreased fetal heart rate. Her baby, weighing 2.57 kg, was delivered safely despite complications. Kalaiselvi, on the other hand, faced risks of uterine rupture due to a previous cesarean delivery.

She also had a rare O-negative blood group, which required immediate arrangements. Premalatha meticulously performed the surgery, delivering a healthy baby boy weighing 3.61 kg, assisted by Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Kannan and the hospital staff,” they added.