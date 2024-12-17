Sadiq’s link to textbook corporation: BJP state president Annamalai asks Minister Anbil Mahesh to explain

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday demanded an explanation from state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on the alleged link between drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and a contractor of Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation.

Annamalai quoted a TNIE news report in its December 16 edition about the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering probe which alleged a link between one of Sadiq’s firm Coalescence Ventures and the contractor Sri Appu Direct, which supplies geometry boxes and school bags to the state government.

In a post on ‘X’, Annamalai also posted a document which showed Sri Appu Direct being awarded a tender by the textbook corporation for supply of geometry boxes for 2023-24.

Alleging that Sadiq was a DMK functionary during that period, Annamalai said the state textbook corporation had been used by Sadiq for his money-laundering activities and demanded an explanation from Anbil Mahesh.