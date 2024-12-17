Scheduled Caste residents residents from T Krishnapuram village seek toilet facility for women

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Seeking toilet facilities for women in the village, scheduled caste residents from T Krishnapuram village in Kottaiyur panchayat staged a protest at the collectorate on Monday. They alleged that despite repeated petitions to officials in their taluk, no action was taken.

According to women in the village, Krishnapuram houses over 150 families, mostly from the Scheduled Caste community. Due to lack of toilet facilities, women were forced to defecate in the open for years causing several inconveniences, including a lack of privacy.

"Despite long term demands, politicians assure toilet facilities while seeking votes but never kept their promise," a woman said. Residents alleged that officials visited the village last week to resolve the issue, following which most of the residents did not turn up for work and stayed at home but no action was taken. Residents also sought a crematorium for their village and demanded Collector VP Jeyaseelan to take prompt action.