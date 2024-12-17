Tamil Nadu leads with 80 per cent local IT workforce, says Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu boasts the unique distinction of having 80 per cent of its information technology workforce hailing from the state, said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, on Tuesday.

The Minister affirmed that the government remains committed to fostering ease of doing business for companies already established in the state. "Tamil Nadu's strength lies in its unparalleled technology talent, with 20 per cent of India's technology professionals hailing from the state," he said during his inaugural address at the 22nd edition of the two-day Connect 2024, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chennai.

The Minister outlined key government priorities, which include skilling graduating talent and integrating them into the workforce through the ICT Academy, as well as establishing policies for research and development, deep technology, and creating a skilled and stable local workforce.

The ICT Academy is a Government of India initiative, established in collaboration with state governments, to train students in academic knowledge and industry-relevant skills.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan further added, "Tamil Nadu has allowed startups to offer technology solutions without going through the traditional tender process, fostering faster innovation."