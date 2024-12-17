Tamil Nadu leads with 80 per cent local IT workforce, says Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu boasts the unique distinction of having 80 per cent of its information technology workforce hailing from the state, said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, on Tuesday.
The Minister affirmed that the government remains committed to fostering ease of doing business for companies already established in the state. "Tamil Nadu's strength lies in its unparalleled technology talent, with 20 per cent of India's technology professionals hailing from the state," he said during his inaugural address at the 22nd edition of the two-day Connect 2024, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chennai.
The Minister outlined key government priorities, which include skilling graduating talent and integrating them into the workforce through the ICT Academy, as well as establishing policies for research and development, deep technology, and creating a skilled and stable local workforce.
The ICT Academy is a Government of India initiative, established in collaboration with state governments, to train students in academic knowledge and industry-relevant skills.
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan further added, "Tamil Nadu has allowed startups to offer technology solutions without going through the traditional tender process, fostering faster innovation."
Highlighting the state's infrastructure, V Mahadesha, Director of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), said: "With a clear vision for growth, the target is set to establish 400 Global Capability Centres by 2027, driving innovation, employment and economic transformation in the state."
Rajesh Varrier, Chairman and Managing Director of IT major Cognizant India, said: "Tamil Nadu, with its robust education system, rich talent pool, thriving tech industry and supportive government policies, is uniquely positioned to become the AI (Artificial Intelligence) hub of India."
Varrier, who is also the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Operations at Cognizant, further noted: "The Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission aiming to improve the efficiency and accessibility of public services, and the innovative Digital Agricultural mission using drones and AI for soil health are some of the advancements that highlight the state's growing AI ecosystem."
Srivats Ram, Chairman of CII Connect 2024, remarked that internet penetration in Tamil Nadu sets a benchmark for the rest of the country, with 12,525 village panchayats having access to the Optical Fibre Network (OFN), which provides 1GBPS high-speed internet.
"Tamil Nadu is the third largest software exporting state in the country, with the Information Technology sector contributing significantly to the state's GDP," said Ram.
R Nandini, Chairperson of the CII Southern Region, added: "The global AI industry is pegged to reach USD 826.7 billion by 2030, and Tamil Nadu, with its thriving ecosystem, is poised to play a significant role."