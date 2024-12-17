Tamil Nadu's domestic electricity rates lowest in India

CHENNAI: The state has the lowest average electricity rates for domestic consumers compared to other states, the state government said in an official statement.

Quoting a report by Aravind Varier, the average cost of electricity in Tamil Nadu, as of March 2023 stands at Rs 113 for 100 units. In comparison, the cost is much higher in other states - Rs 643 in Maharashtra, Rs 833 in Rajasthan, Rs 618 in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 689 in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 654 in West Bengal, and Rs 426 in Odisha.

The statement highlighted various welfare measures undertaken by the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Farmers in Tamil Nadu receive free electricity, including 2 lakh agricultural pumpsets which are fully subsidised. Powerloom weavers benefit from 1,000 free units of power, while handloom weavers are provided 300 free units every two months. Additionally, domestic consumers enjoy 100 free units of electricity.

Unlike other states, Tamil Nadu has not increased power charges, further ensuring relief for the common people.