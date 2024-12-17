TM Krishna receives MS award

CHENNAI: Carnatic singer TM Krishna was presented with the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award during The Music Academy’s 98th Annual Conference and Concerts inauguration in Chennai on Sunday.

Krishna described the award as a blessing and a responsibility to sing with his being, life and his all. He urged artistes to critically examine the two interpretations of sampradaya - traditions and conventions - as they have the responsibility to comprehend our traditions and not allow for dominant conventions to cloud critical thought.

He added that this will also lead to contestations and debates leading to clarity on their origin, present nature, and future vision. Sharing concerns over the decline of sabha culture, Krishna underscored the need to revive smaller sabhas and make concerts accessible to ensure opportunities for musicians and deepen rasika engagement.

“I’ve been battling for a socially-representative Carnatic music environment but it would not happen overnight,” Krishna said. He stated that ensuring that the first-generation learn from the best will ensure future musicians and teachers emerge from marginalised communities, ultimately diversifying the art form.

Stating his identity as primarily a Carnatic musician despite occupying many roles in public life, he said that we have to decide if we want the Carnatic music to spread its wings and roam the skies or do we want to control it within our closed palms.