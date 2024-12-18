Coimbatore's TB recovery rate exceeds 80% under NTEP: TN health department

COIMBATORE: As part of NTEP (National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme), a campaign that aims at eradicating tuberculosis by 2025, the state health department is conducting a TB DPPM (District-based Public-Private Mix) programme involving all health facilities. Through this, 11,029 people have recovered in the last four years in Coimbatore district.

While TB is a challenge in many states in India, 85 per cent of patients recover in Tamil Nadu every year, an officer in the health department said. The Tamil Nadu Public Health Department is taking various steps to detect and treat tuberculosis. Screening of diabetic patients is one among them.

Once diagnosed, medicines have been distributed to patients through field-level staff.

According to the officer, 3,643 people were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2021. Of this, 3,043 people recovered completely while 320 died. In 2022, 4,007 people were identified of which, 3367 recovered and 328 people died.

In 2023, the number of patients went up to 4,124 of which 3393 recovered and 306 died. So far, 9803 people have recovered from TB in the last three years alone. The deaths might be caused by the co-morbid diseases, said the official.

According to the officer, in 2024, 3,552 people were identified of which 1,200 have completely recovered. The rest are under treatment.

“Once TB is diagnosed, we start treatment and give the patient nutrition supplements simultaneously free of cost. At present, 1,351 people are under treatment. Continuous treatment for six months would help them recover. Apart from treatment at government hospitals, we use mobile units to screen people in rural pockets of the district, the officer added.