DMS to recover Rs 10-50 lakh from 95 absconding TN doctors violating service bonds

TIRUNELVELI: Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) Dr J Rajamoorthy has instructed joint directors of all districts to recover the security bond amount from 95 absconding doctors of DMS institutions who were dismissed by Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH).

The DPH had removed 75 absconding doctors of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), 95 from DMS, and four from ESI institutions last month, requesting the respective directors to take necessary action.

In his letter to the JDs (Health Services), Dr J Rajamoorthy attached a list of absconding doctors (Service PGs) under DMS. "These doctors have been removed from service through final orders by the DPH. The service bond amount from these doctors should be collected as per the Revenue Recovery Act (RRA), and a report should be sent to the DPH," he said.

The absconding doctors (Service PGs) had benefited from a 50% reservation in PG/diploma seats, a 30% NEET PG incentive, a three-year monthly salary during their studies, and three years of leave after promising to serve in government institutions through a security bond. However, they later absconded from government service to work in private hospitals or start their own hospitals. They are required to pay Rs 10 to 50 lakh, which was spent on their higher studies, to the state government for violating the service bond.

TNIE had earlier obtained a list of around 180 absconding doctors through the RTI Act and recently exposed their violations. In his recent letter, DPH Dr T S Selvavinayagam, the appointing and disciplinary authority for the doctors, instructed all directors of the health department to recover the service bond amount from the absconding doctors.