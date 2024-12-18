EPS was in secret pact with DMK to escape cases: AMMK secretary Dhinakaran

DINDIGUL: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, in order to escape from serious issues, indirectly helped the DMK during the 2024 Lok Sabha election and formed a secret alliance with the ruling party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press meet, he said, “During the 2024 election, Palaniswami did not put up a strong fight against the DMK. He nominated weak candidates from the AIADMK in many places and indirectly helped the DMK win. This was done to ensure that no cases would be filed against him from his four-year tenure, and to protect him from corruption cases. There is widespread suspicion about Palaniswami’s involvement in the Kodanad case. To escape from such cases, he helped the DMK."

"Several leaders, including BJP state president K Annamalai, often feel that both factions of the AIADMK must join hands and become a single party. One must understand the discontent among AIADMK leaders and cadres against Palaniswami. He is running the AIADMK like a financial establishment, and not as a political party. Either he must change or party leaders must make him accept their opinions. If not, the AIADMK would vanish after the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding, “When Palaniswami talks about forming a mega coalition, it exposes the fact that he is weak. No parties are willing to ally with him.”