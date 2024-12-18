Ethnic tensions rise in Sri Lanka as Tamil Hindus allege Sinhala-Buddhisisation of religious sites

JAFFNA/MULLAITIVU: In the Tamil-majority northern province of Sri Lanka, as a road turns uphill towards Old Chemmalai, near the scenic Nayaru Lagoon in Mullaitivu district, there stands a statue of Lord Buddha. The nation’s Department of Archaeology now recognises this as an ancient Buddhist site of significance. Adjacent to the statue stands the small Neeraviyadi Pillaiyar Kovil. Local Tamil-speaking Hindus say they have worshipped the Hindu deity here for generations.

In recent years, this location has become a site of contested identities; the latest report of the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), titled The Intersectional Trends of Land Conflicts in Sri Lanka, terms this a sign of increasing “Sinhala-Buddhisisation” in the northern and eastern provinces, where large numbers of Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims reside.

Raja Chinnathambi, secretary of the Neeraviyadi Pillaiyar Kovil and resident of Chemmalai, claims the identity of the place has been altered since the final Eelam War when people of his village had to flee.

For generations, families from the village had access to land in Old Chemmalai, he says. This changed once the war ended in 2009. The Lankan army has since set up a camp there, rendering a large part of that land inaccessible. A board erected by the DoA at the contested religious site now prohibits many activities, including land clearing, logging, and cultivation.

“Earlier, we had unfettered access to this land. We would graze cattle and pick forest produce. Now, even observing festivals at our temple has become difficult,” he says. Local Tamil-speaking Hindus fought a long and intense battle — on the ground and in the courts — to retain their right to worship here.