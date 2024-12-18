Fish deaths at Valankulam Lake spark health concerns as contaminated fish sold in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Amid a large number of fish dying at Valankulam Lake in Coimbatore allegedly due to water contamination, people complain that fishermen have been collecting the dead fish and selling them on the lake bund.
K Venkatesh, a businessman who frequently visits Valankulam Lake Bund for morning walks, said, “Dead fish are seen floating in the lake, and I have seen fishermen catching both live and dead fish and selling them. The water has turned green recently due to pollution and a lot of Tilapia fish are floating dead. Few fishermen are seen using their nets and collecting the dead fish.”
Venkatesh added that this fish is not only sold locally but also mixed with the fresh fish at the Ukkadam fish market. "Authorities, including officials from the food safety department and the city municipal corporation, should take action immediately and stop this practice. If this continues, people who consume these fish will face severe health issues."
M Jagadeesan, another walker, said, “Dead fish can contain toxins and pollutants. So, this issue must be addressed promptly to protect public health.”
He further said, “Officials should stop fishing activity at the lake until they find out the reason behind the dead fish and ensure that only fresh fish are sold to the public. They should also raise awareness about the risks of selling dead fish and initiate action against those selling rotten fish.”
Dr A Nirmala, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said, “Eating fish that is rotten or stale meat can be harmful to health. Fish dying in the water leaves harmful effects on its body, which can pose health risks to the public.”
District collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and corporation commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran have assured the public that they will investigate the matter. K Tamilselvan, Coimbatore FSSAI officer, has instructed his subordinates to inspect the lake and stop the sale of contaminated fish.