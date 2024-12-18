Fish deaths at Valankulam Lake spark health concerns as contaminated fish sold in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Amid a large number of fish dying at Valankulam Lake in Coimbatore allegedly due to water contamination, people complain that fishermen have been collecting the dead fish and selling them on the lake bund.

K Venkatesh, a businessman who frequently visits Valankulam Lake Bund for morning walks, said, “Dead fish are seen floating in the lake, and I have seen fishermen catching both live and dead fish and selling them. The water has turned green recently due to pollution and a lot of Tilapia fish are floating dead. Few fishermen are seen using their nets and collecting the dead fish.”

Venkatesh added that this fish is not only sold locally but also mixed with the fresh fish at the Ukkadam fish market. "Authorities, including officials from the food safety department and the city municipal corporation, should take action immediately and stop this practice. If this continues, people who consume these fish will face severe health issues."

M Jagadeesan, another walker, said, “Dead fish can contain toxins and pollutants. So, this issue must be addressed promptly to protect public health.”