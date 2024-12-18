‘Home of Chess’ to nurture more grandmasters: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced the establishment of a chess academy, Home of Chess, under the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). The initiative aims to nurture future grandmasters and world champions from the state.

The announcement was made during an event to felicitate D Gukesh, who became the youngest grandmaster to win the World Chess Championship. Gukesh was honoured with a cash prize of Rs 5 crore during the event.

Stalin said, “This event is not only to congratulate Gukesh but also to encourage many young people to excel in sports.”

The chief minister also highlighted various initiatives launched by the state to promote sports, including the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation and the Kalaignar Sports Kit scheme for villages.

“While the world praised the state for hosting the Chess Olympiad, we have also organised the International Women’s Tennis Tournament, Squash World Cup, Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy and Surfing Championships among others,” he added.