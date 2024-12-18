‘Home of Chess’ to nurture more grandmasters: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced the establishment of a chess academy, Home of Chess, under the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). The initiative aims to nurture future grandmasters and world champions from the state.
The announcement was made during an event to felicitate D Gukesh, who became the youngest grandmaster to win the World Chess Championship. Gukesh was honoured with a cash prize of Rs 5 crore during the event.
Stalin said, “This event is not only to congratulate Gukesh but also to encourage many young people to excel in sports.”
The chief minister also highlighted various initiatives launched by the state to promote sports, including the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation and the Kalaignar Sports Kit scheme for villages.
“While the world praised the state for hosting the Chess Olympiad, we have also organised the International Women’s Tennis Tournament, Squash World Cup, Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy and Surfing Championships among others,” he added.
Expressing his gratitude, Gukesh thanked his parents, coaches, India’s first grandmaster and former five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, and the state government for their support. Viswanathan Anand praised Gukesh for his focus and reiterated that TN has always been in the forefront of chess in terms of participation and winning titles.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said Gukesh’s victory would take chess to the nook and corner of the state and inspire many more to become champions. The speakers also highlighted that Tamil Nadu is the capital of chess in India producing 31 of 85 grandmasters from the country.
CM Stalin invited Gukesh’s parents, who were seated offstage, to join him while presenting the cheque to the grandmaster.