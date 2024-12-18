Kerala waste dumped in Nellai villages; police register two cases after 37 days

TIRUNELVELI: Nearly 37 days after complaints were filed against miscreants who dumped biomedical, food, plastic and other waste from Kerala in Kodaganallur and Palavoor villages, the Suthamalli police registered two cases on Thursday night.

The unidentified miscreants were booked under Sections 271 and 272 of the BNS and Section 15 (1) of the Environment Protection Act, based on complaints by Palavoor Village Administrative Officer Sayed Ali and Kodaganallur-based private farm supervisor J Santhanam.

Santhanam filed his first complaint with the Suthamalli police on November 11 and alerted the Kodaganallur VAO and village assistant. However, the police and revenue officials ignored his complaint. He then complained to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell on December 2, which also did not yield any results. Soon after TNIE visited the waste dumping sites in both villages and spoke with higher officials, Santhanam and Ali were called to the police station and cases were registered.

In the FIR copy accessed by TNIE, the police mentioned that Santhanam delayed filing the complaint and there was no direct mention of the biomedical waste in the FIR, despite the waste containing syringes, used blood-sample containers, blood-stained cotton and other medical waste.