Locals struggle amidst slow rebuilding works of Eral, Authoor bridges

THOOTHUKUDI: Even as a year has passed since the historic floods ravaged parts of Thoothukudi and other southern district of Tamil Nadu, in December 2023, the state and central governments have failed to repair and restore the bridges across the Thamirabarani at Eral and Authoor.
During the unprecedented rain and subsequent floods on December 17 and 18, 2023, nearly 100 metres of the approach path of the Eral Bridge was washed away completely. As a result, people from Sethukuvaithan and Eral, on the south bank and north of the river, respectively, were forced to use the parallel low-level road built 50 years ago.
Similarly, the Authoor Bridge connecting Mukkani and Vadakku Authoor was also affected by the floods, affecting two-way traffic through the old bridge. The Eral Bridge is located on the Eral-Nazareth state highway, while the Authoor Bridge is located on the Thoothukudi-Kanyakumari national highway, said an official.
These two bridges, located five km apart on the Thamirabarani, are crucial for transportation in the region.
"Although one year has passed, the construction of the bridge began only in December. The works are progressing at a snail's pace," charged Jayabalan, an activist who has complained to the district collector about the bridge’s restoration several times.
People have also flagged concerns about using the old bridge, with farmers flagging difficulty transporting their produce.
District Engineer Arumuganainar told TNIE that the state highways (construction and maintenance) department had allotted Rs 6.95 crore for permanent restoration of the bridge. The department had conducted a load-bearing test, which took one month. The project began in July and is slated for completion by April 2025. However, we are striving to finish it by March 2025, he said.
Apart from issues such as delay in design approval, the Parliamentary elections, too, proved to be a setback in the project’s construction, said Arumuganainar.
Speaking about the Authoor Bridge, District Engineer (National Highways) Shanmuganathan said an expert panel from IIT Madras had inspected the bridge and the union government provided in-principal approval for rehabilitation works.
"The IIT panel conducted several tests, including concrete strength, soil test and foundation stability test. A comprehensive report for the rehabilitation of the bridge is in its final stage. It is likely to be given in a week," he said. Once the report is submitted to the Union Ministry of Road Transportation, funds for rehabilitation will be allotted and the repair work will begin, he said.
However, K Banumathi, an Authoor resident, said the union government had been lethargic in expediting the restoration of the bridge. Commuting over the old bridge, which is smaller in size, has been risking the lives of many. During the festival at Thiruchendur Murugan temple and Kulasekarapattinam Dasara festival, people find it very hard to travel on the narrow stretch, she said.