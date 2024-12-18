Madras HC questions environmental clearance for beach sand mining in Tamil Nadu districts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday questioned government authorities whether an environment impact assessment was carried out before allowing private companies to mine beach sand in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

The query was raised by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman during the final arguments advanced on a batch of petitions connected to the illegal mining of rare earth minerals, illegal stocking and transportation in the three districts.

"What was the environment appraisal committee doing? Was environmental clearance sought before granting a lease for mining?" it asked, referring to the submission of the amicus curiae that 80,000 tonnes of monazite tailings, a waste product from the mining, were dumped without following due safety procedures.

The amicus curiae also submitted that the quantum of illegal mining was assessed to be 1.50 crore tonnes; of which, one particular company alone accounted for the mining of 98.8 lakh tonnes of minerals.

Appearing for the state government, senior counsel Arvindh Datar submitted that the committee headed by senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi is well within its powers under section 24 (1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act to hold an inspection to assess the illegal mining of rare earth minerals, and the state has the competence to constitute expert committees.