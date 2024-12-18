Madurai's Rajaji hospital burdened as district, private hospitals refer trauma cases

MADURAI: With a high number of trauma cases being referred from government medical colleges from other districts and private hospitals to the Trauma Emergency Care Department of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, medicos have flagged the rise in pressure on the largest medical facility in South Tamil Nadu.

An average of 700 serious injury cases are referred to the GRH every month.

An elderly nurse from GRH said, "We are under immense pressure as patients are being referred to us from top private hospitals in Madurai, some with terminal illnesses. Sometimes, it is sad to see the relatives of such patients, who have paid hefty sums for treatment, bring their near and dear ones here as doctors from many private hospitals transfer these patients to us in case of emergencies. These private hospitals are indulging in such practices to reduce their death count. Yet, despite the added burden, we are managing the issue.”

Most trauma cases are related to road traffic accidents, assault and accidental falls, among others. They mostly fall under the neurology and orthopaedic categories, which require intense care and surgical care, vital to save the patient at any cost.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean Dr L Arul Sundareshkumar said, "These cases are referred to our facility since experts of all specialties are available at GRH. We have to bear the burden as many districts are yet to get such specialists at their respective medical college hospitals. For example, the Dindigul Medical College Hospital lacks neurology and surgery specialty in its division. As we must care for the patients, we are managing the issue and taking care of the patients as they lay their trust in us.”