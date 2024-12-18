Over 2,000 police personnel deployed in Coimbatore for SA Basha's funeral procession after BJP petition

COIMBATORE: Over 2,000 police personnel and 200 RAF personnel were deployed from Ukkadam to the Flower Market area on Tuesday ahead of the funeral procession of SA Basha, the mastermind of the 1998 serial bomb blasts.

The funeral procession commenced from his house at South Ukkadam at 3.15 pm and reached the Hydar Ali Tippu Sultan Sunnath Jamaath Masjid at 4.30 pm. NTK leader Seeman, president of Kongu Ilaignar Peravai U Thaniyarasu, VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi general secretary and Manapparai MLA P Abdul Samad, and leaders of Islamic organisations paid their last respects to Basha at his residence. Speaking to reporters, Seeman said the DMK government failed to release Basha and others convicted in the blast case, despite having the authority.

Earlier in the day, BJP cadre, led by district unit president J Ramesh Kumar, submitted a petition to the city police commissioner to deny permission for the procession, alleging it could lead to law and order issues.