Thoothukudi fishermen advised to stay ashore as low-pressure area brings rains; farmers report crop damage

THOOTHUKUDI: After the Regional Meteorological Centre forecast a low-pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and speedy winds, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Over 500 mechanised vessels and 4,000 country boats moored onshore, while few others defied the advisory and ventured into the sea.

As per the IMD bulletin, the low-pressure area is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing heavy rain at many places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and a few places over north Tamil Nadu until December 19, 2024.

As squally weather with wind speeds of up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the above sea areas until December 19. Fisheries officials have instructed fishermen to stay onshore due to unfavourable weather conditions.

