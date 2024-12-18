Two Odisha men found dead near Veppadai; police suspect foul play

NAMAKKAL: Two Odisha natives were found dead near Veppadai in the early hours of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, people passing on the Veppadai -Patharai road near Kulathugadu spotted two people unconscious. When they went near them, they noticed the two youths were dead and dried blood around them.

The people informed Veppadai police who rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Pallipalayam government hospital for post mortem examination and a case was registered.

A police officer said, “As per preliminary investigation, the deceased were identified as S Dhubaleshwar (26) and R Munna (27) both natives of Odisha. They were working in a private spinning mill near Veppadai and stayed in the lodging facility of the mill. On Monday night, the two left with a group to a TASMAC outlet nearby. We suspect a quarrel may have erupted among them in an inebriated state, and one gang used stones to beat the youths to death.”

Police used a sniffer dog, but it did not trace anything. Police are collecting CCTV footage in the area to identify any clues. Namakkal Superintendent of Police, S Rajesh Kannan also visited the spot.