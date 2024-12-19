Tamil Nadu

Assistant professors say Tamil classes cut for ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ courses

Another assistant professor K Suresh (name changed) said they have petitioned the university regarding this thrice, but no action was taken.
Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyan
Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyan(File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

COIMBATORE: A group of assistant professors submitted a petition to Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian on Wednesday, alleging that only four hours are allotted for UG Tamil classes in Bharathiar University-affiliated colleges in a week instead of the stipulated six hours. The delegation called on the minister in the circuit house.

An assistant professor working in the government arts and science college told TNIE that Bharathiar University introduced Tamil classes for second-year students of B.Sc Computer Science and B.Com this year in its affiliated colleges.

“As per the norm, six hours should be allocated in a week for Tamil. However, officers who hold key posts in the university allocated only four hours saying colleges have to conduct skill courses under Naan Mudhalvan scheme in the remaining two hours,” he alleged.

Another assistant professor K Suresh (name changed) said they have petitioned the university regarding this thrice, but no action was taken. “Seeking a permanent solution, we petitioned the minister directly. He assured us that necessary steps would be taken,” he said.

When asked about it, a top officer from Bharathiar University said they would rectify this matter at the syndicate meeting that will be held on Friday.

Bharathiar University
Naan Mudhalvan

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com