Carrom world champion gets Rs 1 cr from Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Three TN women dominated the Women’s Carrom World Championship. M Khazima (18), the youngest world champion, who competed in doubles and team events, received Rs 1 crore from the state government. Mithra (17) and Nagajothi (26), who won the doubles and team events, received Rs 50 lakh each from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in a felicitation conducted by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Khazima practised 12 hours daily for months to prepare for the championship. Mehaboob Basha (her father), an autorickshaw driver, runs the Cherian Nagar Carrom Coaching Club with 45 members. “This is a huge recognition,” Khazima said.

“My brother, Abdul Rahman (26), a Junior National Champion, quit playing due to our financial condition. We live in a rented house, and my father’s club is also in a rented space.” She added that the government has promised to improve the club and revealed that she plans to buy a house with the money.

Mithra’s father also drives an autorickshaw. She learned carrom when she was in Class 5. She said her father bought her a carrom board since none of the people playing carrom in her compound included her. She expressed her dream of buying a house and supporting other players. Nagajothi was part of the winning team in the Asian Cup. She works as an Income Tax Inspector, selected through the sports quota.