Coimbatore councillor wants Saibaba Colony flyover redesigned

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) council’s opposition party AIADMK floor leader submitted a letter to the district collector and CCMC Commissioner, suggesting a revision in the Saibaba Colony flyover’s design stating the current design will not reduce traffic congestion on Mettupalayam Road. He asked officials to consider extending the flyover on both sides. The first phase of the Rs 75 crore, 975 m flyover is almost complete.

CCMC’s ward 47 councillor and AIADMK floor leader R Prabhakaran told TNIE, “At present, construction of the flyover from Murugan Mill to CTC Depot is underway on Mettupalayam Road. The stretch has around 15 crossroads. If the flyover is built as per the current plan, there is a possibility of severe traffic congestion in areas between Mettupalayam Road, Avinasilingam University and Sanganoor Road Junction.”

“If it is extended from Avinashilingam University to Sanganoor Junction police checkpost to account for future traffic congestion, it will be beneficial.”

When inquired, a senior NH official told TNIE, “We cannot extend or widen a bridge as per whims. Almost half the pillars have already been constructed on Mettupalayam Road. The flyover was designed by officials only after considering all aspects. Regarding concerns at Sanganoor junction, we’ve already planned on widening the current road into six lanes and constructing a roundabout to ease vehicle movement for Rs 22 crore. Therefore, revising or changing the flyover’s design is impossible.”