‘Equipment glitch’ kills two EB workers in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a suspected case of equipment failure, two contract workers of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) lost their lives after being electrocuted while carrying out maintenance work on a high-tension power line near KK Nagar on the Olaiyur Ring Road in Tiruchy district on Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as Kalaimani (42) and his relative Manickam (37), both from Marungapuri.

According to sources, the supply for the transmission tower was turned off and Kalaimani, holding an earth rod, climbed onto it. While working on the line, the rod accidentally came into contact with a live wire, and though the supply was allegedly turned off, he was electrocuted and died on the spot. Manickam — Kalaimani’s lookout, who was standing below touching the transmission tower — also got electrocuted. He suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed shortly after, sources said.

Upon information, police and fire and rescue services personnel arrived at the scene and recovered Kalaimani’s body, which was hanging from the tower. A case was filed by Manikandam police and further investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of what has been declared as an equipment failure by TNEB officials, and whether the requisite safety protocols were followed.

Compensation will be provided to victims’ families: TNEB official

A senior official from the TNEB explained that while the power supply to the tower had been switched off to carry out maintenance, an unexpected power surge occurred when the earth rod accidentally came into contact with the live wire.

The equipment, which should have ensured complete isolation of power, failed, allowing electricity to pass through, killing the workers, the official added. The official further stated, “We have sought a detailed report from local authorities.

Compensation will be provided to the victims’ families based on the findings. However, initial investigation suggests that safety protocols were followed, and it was the unexpected power supply that led to this tragedy.”