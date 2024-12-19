Fisher's widow seeks insurance payout, Madras High Court tells TN to reply

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the state government on a petition filed by a woman seeking insurance payout from the state fisheries department for her husband, a fisherman who died in international waters in July after a Sri Lankan Navy vessel rammed the boat in which he was travelling.

The petitioner Rajammal, wife of fisherman Malaisamy of Ramanathapuram, submitted that the fisheries department said it would release the insurance amount under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS) only if she submitted an FIR copy of her husband's death. Since Malaisamy's death happened in international waters, no FIR was registered by the state police and hence, she was not in a position to submit an FIR copy. Stating that she has four daughters and four sons and her husband was the primary breadwinner, she requested the court's intervention.

Hearing the plea, Justice M Nirmal Kumar pointed out that the fisherman's body had been received from the Lankan government and his death has been confirmed. The judge asked why the fisheries department was hesitating to release the insurance amount, and directed the government to file a counter affidavit, adding that the counter should also mention the status of the boat in which Malaisamy travelled, noting that the boat belonged to one Karthikeyan. The case was adjourned to January 10.