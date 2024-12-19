Hornbill rescued near Madukkarai in Coimbatore, treated at recuperation centre

COIMBATORE: A male great hornbill (Buceros bicornis), believed to be ten years old, that was rescued after it was unable to fly, at Thaneerpandal near Madukkarai forest range on Monday evening, is receiving treatment at the Avian Recuperation Centre located at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) campus in the city.

The bird, which has been listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, was found in a roadside pit on Tuesday at 10 am as it was unable to fly. After passersby informed, forest staff attached to the Madukkarai forest range visited the spot and rescued the bird. It was given first aid and then taken to the recuperation centre where it is being treated by Coimbatore forest veterinarian A. Sukumar.

The official said that the bird’s air sac (a specialised structure found in birds for respiration) was ruptured and it could have occurred due to an injury. “Despite providing mixed fruits and figs, the bird is reluctant. We are giving antibiotics to heal the injury along with ORS solution to keep the bird hydrated,” Sukumar said.

The bird, which has been listed as vulnerable on the IUCN list since 2018, usually lives at a high altitude and it could have come from the reserve forest.