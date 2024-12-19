Nellai man killed by thieves in Jamaica

TIRUNELVELI: A 31-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by robbers at a supermarket, where he was working, on an island in Jamaica on Wednesday. The deceased, Vignesh Nagarajan, is a native of Meenakshipuram near Tirunelveli. His relatives petitioned District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan to take steps to bring Vignesh’s body back to India.

His brother-in-law Mohan said, “I received a call at 7 am from Amirtharaj of Surandai, who runs a supermarket in Jamaica. He informed that miscreants attempting to rob the supermarket opened fired at 1 am IST, killing Vignesh on the spot and two others from Tamil Nadu were also seriously injured. The state government should help us bring Vignesh’s body to India.”

Nellai MP Bruce writes to MEA

Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce told TNIE he had spoken with embassy officials regarding the incident. “The incident took place in Turks and Caicos Islands, near northern West Indies, where there is no Indian embassy.

The mortal remains have to be transferred through the USA, Europe, or Middle East to reach India. I have requested officials of the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the process. The postmortem is yet to be performed and I am helping Vignesh’s family file an affidavit as per procedure,” he added.