NGT directs Kerala to take back its biomedical waste dumped in Tamil Nadu within 3 days

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed the Kerala state government and its pollution control board to remove the bio-medical waste and mixed solid waste illegally dumped at multiple points bordering Tirunelveli district within three days and file a compliance report on December 23.

Dumping of hazardous biomedical waste by Kerala into Tamil Nadu area is occurring frequently. Truckloads of waste are reportedly being clandestinely disposed of in the pristine forests, water bodies and farm lands in Tamil Nadu in the middle of the night by miscreants from Kerala. Earlier, dumping was reported from Anamalai, Theni, and Nanguneri; now it has been dumped in four locations - Kodaganallur, Palavoor, Kondanagaram and Sivalarkulam - all in Tirunelveli district.

The NGT was hearing a suo moto case filed based on TNIE article. The biomedical waste was from Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram and Credence private hospital, while municipal waste was from the Leela Kovalam. The NGT has issued notices to all the three establishments apart from environment and health departments of both States for failing to curb the illegality.