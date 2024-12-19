Paddy on 26,508 acres in Thanjavur damaged in northeast monsoon rains, finds survey

THANJAVUR: Since the onset of the northeast monsoon, paddy cultivated on 26,508 acres in the district has suffered damage beyond 33% in the heavy rains, a survey conducted by the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department in coordination with the revenue department has revealed. The survey commissioned to facilitate payment of compensation under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to farmers who lost their crops points out that agriculture crops, including paddy, were inundated by rainwater to an extent of 33,138 acres in Thanjavur district.

Of these, crops on 28,500 acres were found to be damaged beyond 33%, making them eligible for relief under SDRF. Of the total crop damage in the district, major damage was reported to paddy cultivated on an extent of 26,508 acres. Of the 14 blocks in the district, paddy damage was recorded the highest in Tiruvaiyaru block, with the crop on 12,844 acres found damaged, the report states.

A major portion of the affected crop is samba paddy. Among other crops, groundnut cultivated on 1,579 acres and black gram cultivated on 190 acres were damaged, the report adds. The state government is expected to release compensation to affected farmers based on the report that Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam instructed officials to submit by December 17, sources said.