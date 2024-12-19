Perur temple consecration in February: Minister Sekar Babu

COIMBATORE: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department Minister Sekar Babu on Wednesday said the government will conduct the consecration of the 2,000-year-old Patteeswara Swamy temple in Perur on February 10, 2025. He was speaking to reporters at Anamalai Masaniamman temple near Pollachi after handing over 28.9 kg of gold gifted to the temple by devotees to SBI officials to deposit under the gold bond scheme.

“Ahead of the consecration, 20 different projects including construction of the Annadhanam hall, cow shed and toilets are in progress at the cost of Rs 4.5 crore. Moreover, with assistance from donors, construction of the Tarpana Mandapam is also in progress,” the minister said.

“Likewise, consecration will be organised for Maruthamalai Murugan temple on April 4. Development works to enhance facilities for devotees would be carried out in three phases and Rs 6.5 crore has been allocated in the first phase,” he said.

The minister further said that the interest amount from the deposited gold will be used for developing the temple. “So far, a total of 442.107 kg of gold received from all temples, has been deposited in various branches of SBI under the gold bond scheme and we are getting interest amounting to Rs 5.79 crore. The 28.9 kg of gold was gifted by devotees during the consecration of Masaniamman temple on December 12. It was weighed before the presence of retired Supreme Court judge Duraisamy Raju. This gold will be taken to Mumbai for melting and converted into gold bars and deposited in SBI,” he said.