Police sub-inspector admits six Kattu Naicken dropouts to school in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Six school dropouts from the Kattu Naicken community, who were engaged in traditional businesses, were enrolled at a government-aided school by a police sub-inspector at Kulathur.

Over 10 families from the Kattu Naicken community reside at Kurinjinagar village in Kulathur panchayat and sell honey and toys for a living.

Sub-inspector Muthuraja of Kulathur police station was on a visit to Kurinjinagar for an inquiry, when he found the children playing on streets, skipping classes. After a conversation with their parents, he learnt that the children were dropouts.

Muthuraja took the six children — three boys and three girls — to the nearby Hindu Nadar Middle School and enrolled them on Tuesday. He also got them new bags, uniforms, notes and writing equipment.

Muthuraja told TNIE that these children attended the Hindu Nadar school previously and dropped out this academic year.

"One of the children studied up to Class 7, one till Class 6, two others till Class 4, one till Class 2 and another till Class 1," he said.

The school management agreed to enrol them and admit them to their respective classes. “We appealed to the teachers to nurture them and also told the parents not to indulge them in their traditional business,” Muthuraja said.

Thoothukudi SP Albert John appreciated Muthuraja for being concerned about the children.