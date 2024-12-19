Resource adequacy plan works afoot for steady power supply in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Power, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) is working on a Resource Adequacy Plan (RAP) to ensure uninterrupted power supply and increase renewable energy generation throughout the year.
As per the ministry’s instructions, all power distribution companies are required to prepare 10-year electricity demand forecast to meet projected peak demand. TNPDCL has decided to chart out its RAP for the period up to 2031-32.
Official sources said the plan would be completed within four months with the assistance of a private consultancy firm.
A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE, “The power sector in Tamil Nadu faces multiple challenges, such as balancing renewable energy (RE) generation during peak hours and ensuring system stability. Hence, a cost-effective strategy is needed to manage power demand at all times. The RAP will include a mechanism to share resources efficiently and maximize utilisation, providing a structured framework for resource adequacy.”
The official further explained that a robust RAP is essential for integrating renewable energy into the grid while maintaining reliability and controlling costs. “Resource adequacy analysis helps identify whether sufficient resources are available to meet reliability needs. If shortages are detected, it will determine the type of resources required. Any surplus can be traded with other states, ensuring optimal use of available capacity,” he added.
Another senior official highlighted the importance of demand forecasting in the RAP process. “Forecasting power demand is the first and most important step. We are focussing on the period from 2025 to 2032, analysing peak demand (MWs) and energy requirements (MUs) over short, medium, and long terms. The projections consider various factors such as historical data, weather patterns, consumer categories and policies.”
Unlike previous methods where power demand was assessed annually or hourly, the Union Ministry of Power has now instructed discoms to analyse demand every 15 minutes. This new approach is being adopted for the first time across the country.
“So far, Maharashtra is the only state to complete the RAP framework. After getting the state government’s approval, a team of TNPDCL officials is planning to visit Maharashtra or Delhi to study the technology used,” the official added.
The initiative is expected to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s power infrastructure, ensure stable supply, and support the state’s growing renewable energy ambitions. The state could add 25 GW of Wind Power Capacity by 2030.
This will further entail a rapid expansion from the current 7.4 GWs of solar and 10.4 GWs of wind.
Demand set to increase
As per the 20th Electricity Survey Report of the Central Electricity Authority, Tamil Nadu’s power demand is expected to rise to 23,013 MW by 2026-27