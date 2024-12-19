Resource adequacy plan works afoot for steady power supply in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Power, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) is working on a Resource Adequacy Plan (RAP) to ensure uninterrupted power supply and increase renewable energy generation throughout the year.

As per the ministry’s instructions, all power distribution companies are required to prepare 10-year electricity demand forecast to meet projected peak demand. TNPDCL has decided to chart out its RAP for the period up to 2031-32.

Official sources said the plan would be completed within four months with the assistance of a private consultancy firm.

A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE, “The power sector in Tamil Nadu faces multiple challenges, such as balancing renewable energy (RE) generation during peak hours and ensuring system stability. Hence, a cost-effective strategy is needed to manage power demand at all times. The RAP will include a mechanism to share resources efficiently and maximize utilisation, providing a structured framework for resource adequacy.”

The official further explained that a robust RAP is essential for integrating renewable energy into the grid while maintaining reliability and controlling costs. “Resource adequacy analysis helps identify whether sufficient resources are available to meet reliability needs. If shortages are detected, it will determine the type of resources required. Any surplus can be traded with other states, ensuring optimal use of available capacity,” he added.