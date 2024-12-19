Speeding car rams five near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri, two killed

KRISHNAGIRI: Two guest workers died and three others were injured after an unidentified car rammed into them near Denkanikottai on Wednesday evening. The deceased were identified as M Chanda Barmate (22) and U Jayashree Yadav (22) from Chhattisgarh.

The injured are R Smitha Kumari (24) from Bihar, and B Madhuri (30) and R Karan Sidar (21) from Chhattisgarh. Police said the victims were working in an automobile components manufacturing company at B Chettipalli near Denkanikottai.

On Wednesday evening, they were returning to their hostels when a car veered off the road and hit them. In the impact, Chanda and Jayashree died on the spot. Smitha Kumari faced a head injury while Madhuri injured her leg.

Both are receiving treatment at a private hospitals in Hosur. Karan suffered a leg injury and has been admitted to the Hosur government hospital. Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai visited the spot where the accident took place.