Tamil Nadu cooperation dept launches sale of ‘Cooperative Pongal’ grocery kits

CHENNAI: The state cooperation department has launched the sale of grocery kits named ‘Cooperative Pongal’ ahead of the Pongal festival, offering consumers grocery items at a price 20% lower than market rate.

The sale was inaugurated by Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan on Wednesday at a cooperative retail outlet in Chennai. The department’s secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials were present. The kits are categorised into three types.

According to a statement, the ‘Sweet Pongal Package’, priced at Rs 199, includes 7 items: 500 gm of raw rice (BPT 43), 500 gm of jaggery, 5 gm cardamom, 50 gm cashew nuts, 50 gm Aavin ghee, 100 gm moong dal and raisins.

The ‘Special Pongal Package’, priced at Rs 499 per pack, contains 19 items, including turmeric powder, sugar, toor dal, chickpeas, and others, and The ‘Great Pongal Package’, priced at Rs 999 per pack, contains 34 items.

Speaking to reporters, Periyakaruppan said the kits will be available for sale at all retail outlets and supermarkets.

When asked about filling vacancies in the department, the minister said 2.6 lakh applications were received for 3,440 vacancies. He also highlighted the success of the cooperative stores during Deepavali, stating crackers worth Rs 21 crore were sold. Furthermore, he noted that the department currently operates 58 petrol bunks and has received applications for setting up more than 50 additional fuel stations across the state.