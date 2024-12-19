Tech snags hit rollout of Tasmac QR-code billing system across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The delay in implementing Tasmac’s QR-code billing system across the state is being attributed to the issues that have cropped up in the districts where the system is being implemented since September 30. Corporation officials and employees said technical issues in the new system have been disrupting the billing process, stock maintenance, and time management at the outlets.

To plug gaps in sales and prevent over-charging from customers, Tasmac introduced a fully computerised QR-code billing system in districts like Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Sivaganga, Karur, and Tiruchy with technical support of Railtel Corporation.

A senior Tasmac official, who did not want to be named, told TNIE, “We have been facing several challenges since the roll-out. Earlier, unloading alcohol from trucks at Tasmac godowns was a quick process, taking just 30 minutes. But now, with the need to scan QR codes, it takes 6 to 7 hours. The server is often unreachable, and the unloading process gets interrupted.”

The challenges do not end at the godowns. “It is mandatory to scan the QR code of every bottle sold at the retail outlet to maintain computerised records. However, there are discrepancies regarding the stock data recorded in retail outlets and the data in the main server. This has added to the difficulties in managing inventory,” he added. The technical glitches and clashing stock data have raised concerns about the system’s effectiveness and whether it should be implemented across the state.

Meanwhile, outlining Tasmac’s action plan, another senior official told TNIE, “These issues are unavoidable in the initial stages. We are visiting all godowns and retail outlets to assess the situation. Scanning the QR code on each bottle takes 5 to 8 seconds, and reducing this time is impossible. However, steps are being taken to resolve other issues, such as poor server connectivity and stock mismatch. All challenges will be resolved soon and the billing system will be introduced statewide to ensure transparency in liquor sales.