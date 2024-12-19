Tiruppur shuts down against rent GST, property tax hike

TIRUPPUR: Business came to a standstill as traders, shop owners and industrial units in Tiruppur district downed shutters from 6 am to 6 pm on Wednesday condemning the union government for imposing 18% GST on rent for commercial buildings and the state government for increasing property tax. The All Trader’s Federation said one lakh shops remained closed across the district and Rs 100 crore worth of trade was lost due to the bandh.

A majority of shops, hotels, small business establishments and commercial places in the city and suburbs remained closed. Khaderpet, which is the hub in Tiruppur for the knitwear trade, was deserted. As many as 300 vegetable shops also did not function. The Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA) supported the bandh and all members did not operate their factories.

KGM Duraisamy, president of All Traders and Small Business Associations Federation, said, “The central government has imposed 18% GST on rent for commercial buildings. This will increase rent. Most shops and small businesses operate out of rented buildings and traders and small business persons will also be affected. They will pass on the effects of the rise in prices to the consumers.”

“Besides GST, property tax has been drastically increased in Tamil Nadu. The tax was not increased during the 10 years of AIADMK rule. Citing this, the DMK government increased property tax by 100 % as soon as it came to power. Now, a 6% annual property tax increase has been announced. Power tariff, garbage tax have also been increased,” he added.

Further, he said, “Property tax in Tiruppur Corporation is higher than in Coimbatore Corporation. Additionally, there is a huge difference in property tax rates for buildings located adjacent to each other on the same road. These issues have severely affected traders, small businesspersons and the public. So we called for a complete shutdown to draw the attention of the central and state governments to the issues of GST on building rent and property tax hikes and repeal of these. Our protest was supported by DMK alliance parties the AIADMK and many industry associations. At least one lakh shops across the district remained closed and trade worth Rs 100 crore was lost. The central and state governments should take appropriate steps on our demands. Otherwise, we will intensify the protest,” he added.