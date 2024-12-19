Two weeks after Fengal, Villupuram suburbs still marooned

VILLUPURAM: Even though over two weeks have passed since Cyclone Fengal wreaked havoc in Puducherry and Villupuram, more than 500 homes in Villupuram suburbs still remain inundated with mix of rainwater and sewage, leaving residents in dire conditions. The cyclone, which made landfall on November 30, brought unprecedented rainfall to Villupuram district, resulting in extensive damage to thousands of homes and agricultural lands.

Severe damage was noticed particularly in Villupuram town, where numerous residential areas were submerged. While water receded in some places, vast stretches in suburban regions like Lingam Nagar, Asiriyar Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Keezhperumpakkam, Bajana Koil street, and Perumal Koil street remain waterlogged.

The stagnant water, mixed with sewage, has risen up to four feet due to intermittent downpour, rendering many homes uninhabitable and exposing residents to severe health risks and disease outbreaks.

Many families have been forced to evacuate and seek refuge at relative’s places. Repeated appeals and protests by affected residents to the Villupuram municipal and district administrations have been ignored, alleged residents.

“The prolonged inaction, despite the visible health hazards and hardships, has raised serious concerns about the state government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens. Our plight, compounded by the negligence of authorities, paints a grim picture of administrative apathy following Cyclone Fengal’s devastation,” said K Sumathi (35), a private school teacher from Linga Nagar.

However, district authorities have assured that the water would be pumped out of these areas by Friday.