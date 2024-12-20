Andhra techie held for accident that killed two migrant workers in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A day after two guest workers of a automobile components manufacturing company at B Chettipalli village near Denkanikottai died and three suffered injuries when a speeding car rammed them, Kelamangalam police arrested G Srinivas (32) native of Andhra Pradesh, working as software professional in Bengaluru in connection with the accident.

Police said Srinivas was returning to Bengaluru after visiting Hogenakkal and was speeding due to which he lost control of the car and rammed into the victims. Srinivas was sent to remand on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, over 150 workers of the company staged a road roko on Thursday with various demands including solatium for the victims and compensation for the injured.

The company has over 750 workers of which 350 are from various states. Due to the protest in front of the company, traffic was affected on the busy Denkanikottai -Hosur road. The workers raised various demands like compensation, speed breaker in front of the company, CCTV cameras and lights at entrance of the company, good food in the company, and transportation facilities,

Senior police officers including Denkanikottai DSP Anantharaj, ADSP Namasivayam, Denkanikottai tahsildar Gokulnath rushed to the spot and pacified the workers saying they would address their demands in a phased manner.

On Thursday evening, a speed breaker was built in front of the company. The company agreed to provide solatium to the victims families after legal procedures are completed and to send bodies of the deceased to their native place.

When TNIE took the labour issues to Joint Director (Industrial Safety and Health) Saravanan, he said an inspection would be done in the company and necessary action taken.