CM Stalin allocates Rs 178 crore for constructing 34 bridges in 18 districts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has allocated Rs 177.85 crore for the constriction of 34 high-level bridges in 18 districts. These bridges will come up on a priority basis in flood-affected areas and in places where connectivity issues are faced by the people. The construction works will start soon.

Initially, the rural development department had planned to construct 84 bridges at an estimated cost of Rs 414.02 crore. However, based on the petitions received through the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar Scheme (CM in Your Constituency), now 34 bridges will be built on a priority basis using state funds during the current financial year.

The bridges will come up in following blocks: Karamadai block (Coimbatore district), Panruti (Cuddalore district), Athoor (Dindigul district); Pappireddipatti (Dharmapuri district), Anthiyur (Erode district), Koratti river, Pambar river, Veppanahalli Theertham and Oddapalli Bathimadugu Road (Krishnagiri district), Melur (Madurai district), Vennandur (Namakkal district), PN Palayam, Attur, Gangavalli, Ayothipattinam, and PN Palayam (Salem district), Udhagai(Nilgiris district), Kundadam (Tiruppur district), Madukkur (Thanjavur district), Srivaikundam, and Vilathikulam (Thoothukudi district), Lalgudi and Manachanallur (Trichy district), Manur (Tirunelveli district), Anaicut (Vellore district), Marakkanam, Melmalayanur and Vallam (Villupuram district) and Kariyapatti (Virudhunagar district).