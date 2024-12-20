Dharmapuri municipality mulls multi-level parking to tackle traffic congestion

DHARMAPURI: To address the rising traffic congestion, the district administration is taking efforts to establish a multi floor parking complexes in key areas in the municipality limits.

Dharmapuri Municipality has 33 wards with over 28,000 houses. Over the years, the number of vehicles has increased, but the road spaces remained the same. Coupled with poor town planning, traffic congestion has increased especially around the bus stand where over 600 businesses have taken root. To address this the Municipality is looking into the possibility of multi level parking complexes.

Speaking about the traffic situation in the Municipality, N Anandhan, a resident of Bharathipuram said, “The Dharmapuri Municipality is facing traffic issues because of encroachments and building owners failing to provide parking. This has resulted in almost every road side within the municipality becoming a parking site. From the four road junction to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, there are frequent traffic jams. The Municipality’s negligence is the cause for encroachments and lack of enforcement is another issue.” he said.

Another resident, KS Sundar from Annanagar said, “Around the bus stand there are over 600 businesses but zero parking space. This coupled with encroachments affects traffic flow. Municipality officials do nothing and police are also unable to enforce law, as there is no space. So traffic woes keep increasing.”

When TNIE spoke to municipality officials they said, “Presently Dharmapuri municipal areas have severe traffic woes and we have received multiple requests to improve parking. While we have several two-wheeler and car parking areas available, it is insufficient. Further, there are also space constraints, so we are looking into possibilities to set up a multi level parking complexes in key areas. These types of parking spaces are usually adopted in the cities, but it would be beneficial here also. After a detailed analysis we would make efforts.”