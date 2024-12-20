Dindigul farmers upset over delay in revamped distribution sector scheme

DINDIGUL: Aiming to offer power connection to farmers, state government with the support of the union government initiated the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Dindigul and around Rs 333.84 crore was allocated for the 2024-25. However, for the last nine months, no work has been initiated by the Tangedco (Dindigul division).

According to official records, a total of 162 major works for carrying out 168 feeder lines projects in all taluks of the district were planned.

The Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Dindigul) Coordinator K Vadivel said, "Power connection is not easily available for farmers. One has to wait for over six months, even after registering in the 'tatkal' category and many do not get a connection even after two years of waiting period. When we question the issue, officers claim there was a lack of allocation of materials, mention that feeder lines cannot be extended immediately and point out other technical issues. We believe the project was initiated by the government for the benefit of farmers and the public. In technical terms, the primary aim was to help strengthen the distribution and sub-transmission network by creating more feeder lines, including feeder segregation based on load capacity and improving supply by separation of distribution transformers. However, we are very upset as even after initiating the entire project, it has been delayed by more than nine months."

An office bearer from the TNEB Engineer Association (Dindigul division) said, "The scheme will help reach farmers in all rural locations in Dindigul. For example, one feeder in urban areas such as Dindigul town could offer power connections to 2,000 users but one feeder in rural areas such as Ottanchatram could offer power connections to over 10,000 users. This could be a relief to distribution bottlenecks and ensure speedy resolution of power issues as well. Some obstacles delayed the entire scheme in the district. Many districts have already started extension of feeder lines in their section."



Speaking to TNIE, a top official from Tangedco (Dindigul) said, "We highly regret the delay in execution of the scheme. This is primarily due to the allocation of tenders to contractors. We have appointed contractors on July 12, 2024. They have initiated the survey, and so far completed around 80 feeder lines and still surveys for 168 feeder lines are pending. We have speedily initiated the process and expect it to be complete by December 2024."