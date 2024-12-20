Improve infrastructure in Tiruchendur railway station, operate more trains, demand rail passengers

THOOTHUKUDI: The demands to enhance infrastructure at Tiruchendur railway station to operate more trains from the temple city, have been growing over the years. The public has also called for a flyover across Arumuganeri manual railway gate on Thoothukudi- Tiruchendur NH road, where massive traffic congestion is commonplace during festivals at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple and Kulasekarapattinam Dasara.



Tiruchendur is a temple city located on the east coast and is revered as the second abode of Lord Murugan. Thousands of devotees from across south India reach Tiruchendur to offer worship at the Murugan temple. The crowd swells during the annual festivals of Thaipoosam, Kanda Sashti, Masi and other carnivals, besides Kulasekarapattinam Dasara. Hundreds of business persons and traders, who hail from Tiruchendur and operate in Chennai, also visit the city frequently.



Sources said the Tiruchendur-Chennai Express and Palakkad Express are being operated daily from the station, whereas the Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli passenger train shuttles eight times a day. The Tiruchendur railway station has only one platform, which can accommodate a maximum of 18 compartments. Though the patronage for railway transport is high, the lack of trains to far-off places forces the people to opt for buses, said members of the Tiruchendur Railway Passengers Association.



The association secretary, Venugopal, told TNIE that the poor infrastructure of Tiruchendur railway station is the reason for the railway department not operating 26-coach trains from here. "During festival seasons, several hundred people await trains, however, to their chagrin, only a limited number of trains operate from here," he said. The public, hence, relies on omnibuses, which often fleece them, he added.