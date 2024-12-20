Kerala must remove biomedical waste from Tamil Nadu in three days: NGT

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the Kerala government and its pollution control board to remove the biomedical waste and mixed solid waste illegally dumped at multiple points bordering Tirunelveli district within three days and file a compliance report on December 23. The NGT passed the order on a suo motu case hearing based on a TNIE report.

Hazardous biomedical waste is being frequently dumped from Kerala into Tamil Nadu. Truckloads of waste are allegedly being clandestinely disposed of in pristine forests and farmlands in Tamil Nadu in the middle of the night by miscreants from Kerala.

Earlier, dumping was reported from Anamalai, Theni and Nanguneri. Now, waste dumps were spotted in Kodaganallur, Palavoor, Kondanagaram and Sivalarkulam—­all in Tirunelveli. The biomedical waste was from the Regional Cancer Centre and Credence Private Hospital, while municipal waste was from Leela Kovalam.

‘Kerala hasn’t complied with earlier order to pay fine’

The NGT has issued notices to all three establishments, apart from environment and health departments of both states for failing to curb the illegality.

The green bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal said Kerala should either take back the waste or enter into an MoU with a Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility in Tamil Nadu for safe disposal. “The waste dumped must be removed immediately,” the bench said, setting a deadline of three days to act.