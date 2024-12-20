Officials allay farmers' fears on bypass road project in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A consultative meeting was held by Highways and Revenue Department officials with farmers, regarding the implementation of the Western Bypass project. Officials assured them to review the plan after farmers from Madukkarai and Perur taluks alleged that water channels and existing rural roads would be disconnected after works on the bypass commenced. The meeting was chaired by Gnana Moorthi, divisional engineer (Western Bypass) and S Ramkumar, revenue divisional officer (Coimbatore South).

Farmers affiliated with the ‘Coordination Committee for Victims under Western Bypass’ had submitted a complaint with the district collector on December 16. They pointed out that the Western bypass project from Mylkal on Madukkarai Road to Narasimhanaickenpalayam on Mettupalayam Road for a distance of 32.5 km implemented by the state highways department, cuts through existing rural roads and water channels.

The road from Theethipalayam village to Ayyaswamy temple, a 3-km stretch constructed by NABARD bank and a village link road between Om Shakti Temple and Kuppanur road, a 1.5-km stretch, at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, are being destroyed under the project.

They urged officials to construct a flyover on the road from Theethipalayam to the Kallukadai section and from Chellappanpudur to Kuppanur. They also demanded a small bridge across Pallavari near Theethipalayam Chips Company and a water channel near the Om Shakti temple.

On hearing the matter, Gnana Moorthi assured that the highways and revenue officials will make a field visit to examine flaws pointed out by farmers. He added that the official team will change the method of implementation if necessary.

Meanwhile, a coordination committee led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam S Palanisamy met V Senthil Balaji, minister in charge for Coimbatore, on Thursday. They urged him to increase fund allotment for the project to construct more bridges and extend service roads.