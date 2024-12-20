Queues lengthen amid shortage of doctors at Iluppur taluk hospital in Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: The taluk government hospital at Iluppur in Pudukkottai is grappling with a shortage of doctors, leaving patients in distress. Essential units like the dialysis centre and maternity ward are non-functional, adding to the struggles of locals who rely on the hospital for basic healthcare needs. Only one permanent doctor is available though the hospital requires at least eight, said sources.

Two more doctors were deputed after protests by locals, but the situation has hardly changed. Patients from surrounding villages, where access to private healthcare is limited, are the worst affected. Patients say they often have to wait for hours and even return home without receiving care.

"I waited for more than three hours with my sick child. It's disheartening that we must struggle for basic healthcare," said R Rajalakshmi who is from a nearby village. The problem worsened after the recent rains as there was an influx of over 300 patients suffering from fever and respiratory illnesses. Elderly patients and children were seen standing in long queues, waiting for hours on end.

Many patients are now forced to travel nearly 30 km to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital or endure extended wait times at the hospital, lamented locals.

"This hospital is the lifeline for people in more than 50 villages. The shortage of doctors has created a dire situation, especially during emergencies. People visiting PHCs in Paraboor, Raapoosal and Malaikudipatti are also redirected to other hospitals due to the unavailability of doctors," said D Ranjith, an activist from Viralimalai.

Hospital staff admitted their inability to handle the patient load. "With so few doctors, it's impossible to manage the number of patients. We are doing our best," said a hospital source. Former health minister and Viralimalai MLA C Vijaya Baskar blamed the closure of the Amma mini clinics for the crisis. "In Iluppur, Alangudi and Karambakudi, patients wait hours for medical attention, with just one doctor available in Iluppur and Karambakudi, and two in Alangudi," he stated.

When contacted, a district health official acknowledged the crisis. "We are aware of the issue and have requested additional doctors. Doctors have been deployed on deputation based on patient load, and fever camps have been conducted across the district to prevent disease outbreaks," the official told TNIE.