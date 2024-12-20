Tamil Nadu govt told to file status report of magisterial probe into encounter of Tiruvengadam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a status report of the magisterial inquiry into the encounter killing of Tiruvengadam, one of the prime accused in the murder of former BSP state president K Armstrong.

A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar on Wednesday directed the state government to file the report by three weeks and adjourned the case to a later date.

The direction was given on a petition filed by advocate P Pugalenthi, director of Prisoners Rights Forum, seeking a direction to the police officials to register murder case against the police officials who were responsible for the death of Tiruvengadam under “mysterious circumstances”.

Tiruvengadam, arrested in connection with the July 5 murder of Armstrong, was killed in an encounter on July 14, after the police allegedly opened fire at him.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman informed the court that the state government is ready to transfer the probe to the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID).

He noted the report of the magisterial inquiry has not been received by the government yet and once it is received it would transfer the probe to CB-CID.